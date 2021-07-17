Front Page  »  

Comparing Central Coast COVID-19 case rates

July 17, 2021

After five months of decreasing COVID-19 case rates, new infections in California are on the upswing again as the more contagious Delta variant spreads.

The Delta strain is a leading factor in the increase in infections across the Central Coast, according to health officials. The increase in COVID-19 case rates appears to be primarily influenced by variant strains, rather than vaccination rates.

In Los Angeles County, health officials reported a 165% increase in new coronavirus cases over the past week, with 54% of those residents infected with the Delta variant. Los Angeles County is again requiring masks to be worn indoors, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Of those recently infected in Los Angeles County, 96.6% were unvaccinated, prompting health officials to push vaccinations.

“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday. “If you remain unvaccinated, you are at risk.”

In counties with low infection rates, the number of Delta variant infections remain small. With only a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, four residents in San Luis Obispo County, three in Monterey County and six in Kern County have tested positive for the Delta variant.

Cornavirus rates per 100,000 residents, and percent fully vaccinated:

San Benito County — 6.9 cases — 45% vaccinated

Los Angeles County — 6.5 cases — 52.0% vaccinated

Kings County — 4.9 cases — 28.9% vaccinated

Ventura County — 4.1 cases — 54.1% vaccinated

Fresno County — 3.1 cases — 41.4% vaccinated

Santa Barbara County — 3.0 cases — 52.8% vaccinated

Monterey County — 2.7 cases — 50.2% vaccinated

San Luis Obispo  County — 2.7 cases — 45.7% vaccinated

Kern County — 2.5 cases — 34.1% vaccinated

Tulare County — 1.7 cases — 34.3% vaccinated


brucefal

Sorry. Masks aren’t gonna happen here. My family and I got vaccinated. Vaccinations were and are plentiful, available, and free. The spread of the virus is among the unvaccinated, 96.6% of the cases are people who were unvaccinated. They made a conscious decision to not get the vaccination and protection, knowing full well that they could get infected by that choice. They got infected. Tough break. If you are unvaccinated, wear a mask if you don’t want to get sick. But don’t not wear a mask, get sick, and want me to share in your dumb decision by trying to shame me into putting on a diaper to “protect you” or “to show I care and want to protect you”. I don’t care for either of those options. For whatever reason, you decided to take the risk of getting the virus. Live with your decisions. I am.


And Dr. Borenstein, don’t try to suddenly force businesses to require masks. Follow the science, Penny. To stop the virus, require a vaccination. That is science. Not the hand wringing, sterilize every surface, hide in your homes dictates. If you aren’t going to require a vaccination, then deal with the 54.3% of the voter’s that choose that they wanted to get the virus. But don’t add the costs to deal with them to the County’s bill.


And don’t say I am forcing you to be vaccinated. I am not. You can do whatever you want. Simple decision, get the vaccine, and have a 5% chance of maybe a 1% chance of having a mild sickness if you even get exposed. Don’t get the shot, and with this more virulant Delta version, have a 20-40% chance of geting the virus as it is highly contagious, and then becoming sick as 2,000,000 others in the US had to deal with.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
07/17/2021 1:32 pm
