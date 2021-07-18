Unemployment on the rise in San Luis Obispo County

July 18, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate increased in June as struggling restaurants and other small businesses continue to close, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

The county’s unemployment rate increased to 5.8% in June, from a revised 5.2% in May. In May 2019, the jobless rate was 2.4%.

In June, 100 people lost their jobs in the food service portion of the hospitality industry in SLO County. At the same time, 200 people lost jobs in local goverment and health services.

There were nearly 123,200 people in SLO County with a paycheck at the end of June, 1,800 fewer than prior to the pandemic, and 200 less than at the end of May. Prior to the pandemic, in Jan. 2020, there were 136,900 people locally employed, according to the state.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked tenth out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 6.1% and the state’s 8.0% rate.

In California, Marin County is ranked number one with an unemployment rate of 4.7% and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 17.5%.

