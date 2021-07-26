Front Page  »  

Gathering political allies as redistricting looms in SLO County

July 26, 2021

Ellen Beraud

By KAREN VELIE

As San Luis Obispo County prepares to draw new supervisorial district boundaries, leaders in the SLO County Democratic Party are covertly asking allies to promote redistricting plans that appear to support their candidates.

Several days before a July 20 Board of Supervisors meeting that included a discussion on redistricting, Democratic Party insiders shared a list of 93 contacts they planned to ask to either call or write the county in support of their group’s redistricting plans, according to an email from Ellen Beraud, the vice-chair of the SLO Democratic Party. The email notes that either “Tom” or “Ellen” had spoken to SLO City Mayor Heidi Harmon, Atascadero Councilwoman Susan Funk, Michael Latner and John Alan Connerly regarding speaking at the supervisor meeting, which they all did.

“I am here to encourage you to conduct an open and transparent redistricting process in which all communications are documented,” Harmon told the board. “The city of San Luis Obispo is a countywide community of interest, and as such, it is in the city’s interest to maintain three county supervisorial districts in its boundaries.”

Speakers from the group supported dividing the city of SLO into three supervisor districts: District 2, District 3 and District 5. Including a slice of the largely Democratic city of San Luis Obispo in District 5 makes it more likely a Democrat could win the North County seat.

In addition, the group supported keeping Oceano in District 4. Oceano has a large number of registered Democrats, and removing the community from District 4 would likely support Republican Lynn Compton over her competitor Jimmy Paulding, a Democrat.

However, state law does not permit the redrawing of district boundaries, which is required every 10 years, for political purposes.

“The board shall not adopt supervisorial district boundaries for the purpose of favoring or discriminating against a political party,” according to Assembly Bill 849.

In 2019, the California Legislature amended regulations for redistricting. First, districts need to be contiguous and have similar population numbers. Second, neighborhoods and communities of interest should be in the same district. Third, the division of cities should be avoided.

Beraud’s list includes CAPSLO — a nonprofit that receives funding from the county, the SLO Chamber of Commerce, Bend the Arc SLO Coalition, the Bike Coalition of SLO and the League of Women Voters.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson

Following the July 20 Board of Supervisors meeting, the group shared several emails discussing the need to promote a definition for communities of interest and critiquing those who called in on their behalf.

“Charles Varni presented solid reasons for keeping Oceano/Nipomo/AG in one district, as did folks who followed him,” said Ellen Boykin. “The translation of Rita’s comments was kind of botched.”

During the July 20 meeting, several public speakers and Supervisor Bruce Gibson demanded openness and transparency in communications regarding redistricting.

“The openness and transparency of this is of concern to a lot of folks that I’ve talked to,” Gibson said. “I just wanted to confirm that any communication from anyone to the staff that’s working on redistricting or any communication from anyone to the consultant through whatever interface, is a publicly disclosable document.”

In Beraud’s July 19 email, she seeks to keep their supporter list and plans for redistricting private.

“This is a valuable, confidential document – so please don’t share outside of this group,” Beraud writes.


nunsense

This just in – stop the presses! A political party tries to use a process to advantage them! Wow – who didn’t see that coming? Maybe the other side is better at keeping things sub rosa.


07/26/2021 9:31 am
Cindy

Manipulating the boundaries of districts, known a gerrymandering, is illegal and unethical. Attempting to paint Atascadero and the north side of SLO as having more in common than all of SLO is ludicrous. Susan Funk made a fool of herself at the board meeting claiming Atascadero is tied economically to parts of SLO, more than both sides of SLO, which share tax revenue, water service and fire and police protection.


They did not try to use process to serve their community, they attempted to gerrymander for political power.


And to argue about transparency when you are anything but transparent, is hypocritical and manipulative. I for one am for honesty and integrity. And to blow this off as both sides did it, show us where.


07/26/2021 10:29 am
slo-to-load

Yep gerrymandering is a huge scam that both political parties do whenever possible to keep their grip on power. What we really need to do is limit the power of both parties and encourage independent thinking unaffiliated candidates versus mindless sheep that blindly follow the party line of whatever side they sold their soul to.


07/26/2021 10:52 am
﻿