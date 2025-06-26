San Luis Obispo County woman facing nine election fraud charges

June 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County woman is facing nine election fraud charges related to the 2022 and 2024 elections. Prosecutors filed charges of voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, fraudulent voting, failure to file campaign finance reports, and for perjury by declaration against 62-year-old Gaea Powell.

She allegedly registered to vote at an address in Arroyo Grande where she did not reside as required by law. Instead, she lived in the county on the outskirts of Arroyo Grande.

Powell also failed to file campaign finance reports while spending more than $2,00o on her 2024 Arroyo Grande mayoral campaign against Karen Ray Russum. The race ended with Russum leading 64.32% to 35.68%.

“The integrity of our electoral system depends on all participants following the law, and my office will not tolerate attempts to undermine that integrity through fraudulent conduct,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Ms. Powell’s alleged actions over multiple election cycles represent a serious breach of the public trust, and these charges demonstrate our commitment to holding accountable anyone who attempts to manipulate our elections processes.”

Powell’s arraignment will be scheduled after she surrenders to court, files a bond, or is booked on the criminal complaint.

The Public Integrity Unit of the District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit investigated and is prosecuting this case. This unit was founded in 2015, with a mission to hold elected officials, public employees, and candidates for office accountable to the rules and laws that govern them.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...