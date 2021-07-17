Front Page  »  

Pedestrian killed by garbage truck in Morro Bay identified

July 16, 2021

The Morro Bay Police Department identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a commercial trash truck on Thursday as 69-year-old Mark Evans of Twain Harte.

Evans was attempting to cross Morro Bay Boulevard at Bernardo Avenue when the trash truck hit him. Evan’s body came to rest several blocks away, in the Morro Bay Boulevard roundabout near Quintana Road.

Evans died at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact officer McCool at (805) 772-6225.


Francesca Bolognini

“Came to rest several blocks away”? Seriously, how fast does a garbage truck have to be going to cause that to happen??? OMG. There must be more to this story.


07/16/2021 7:17 pm
MrYan

Is this truck driver still on the loose? All you state is they are looking for information. I mean how many independent “trash trucks” operate in the area? Close to zero I imagine. Is it that hard to track down a garbage truck? Maybe check the dump.


07/16/2021 7:11 pm
﻿