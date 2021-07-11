Pismo Beach man arrested following standoff
July 11, 2021
After an alleged attempted burglary and assault, a Pismo Beach man barricaded himself in a neighbors’ apartment for hours, before surrendering to police.
Shortly before 10 a.m., 46-year-old Lucas Rose allegedly entered a neighbors’ apartment, went into one of the bedrooms armed with a baseball bat and attempted a choke hold on a resident. A second resident called 9-1-1.
Rose then threw items including a microwave from a balcony at officers, and refused to go peacefully.
Shortly before 5 p.m., Rose surrender. Officers booked Rose in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of burglary, assault and for making threats with intent to terrorize. He remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.
