Police identify Grover Beach man killed in crash

July 14, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Officers identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash with an SUV on Monday afternoon as Brian Robert Brewer, 26, of Grover Beach.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Brewer collided with the SUV at the intersection of Fourth Street and Newport Avenue in Grover Beach. Brewer died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information about the crash to call officer Felix Ramirez at (805) 473-4511.

