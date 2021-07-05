Police identify Paso Robles man killed in hit-and-run crash

Police have identified the Paso Robles man killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning as 22-year-old Steve Leon.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a gray vehicle had crashed into a pedestrian at the intersection of Meadowlark Road and Deer Springs Drive. The driver then fled the scene.

The caller called back to report a second vehicle — a dark colored BMW — ran over the pedestrian. The second driver also fled the scene.

Emergency personnel pronounced Leon dead at the scene.

Officers located the alleged driver of the black BMW, 32-year-old Christopher Winters, and arrested him on a charge of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury. Winters remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.

