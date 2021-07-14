Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo County IWMA to consider appointing Paavo Ogren

July 14, 2021

Paavo Ogren

By KAREN VELIE

Amid plans for San Luis Obispo County to exit the Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA), the waste management agency’s board of directors will consider hiring Paavo Ogren as interim executive director on Wednesday afternoon.

If appointed, Ogren will receive an annual salary of $186,120, according to his contract. Currently on public retirement, Ogren will not collect health or retirement benefits.

Brooks Stayer, the IWMA’s former executive director, resigned earlier this month after his attempts to overcome board division failed. The board is split down political lines, with seven conservatives and six liberal members.

Ogren, a close personal friend of SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson, is expected to support Gibson’s plan to keep the county involved in the IWMA, while the three conservative county supervisors are seeking to end the county’s membership in the controversial agency.

In 2019, Ogren retired as general manager of the Oceano Community Services district Board. Since then, he has worked as a consultant for San Simeon and currently serves as the Water Resource Advisory Committee appointee of SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg.


horse_soldier

Bruce Gibson’s friend…enough said.


07/14/2021 9:17 pm 
07/14/2021 9:17 pm
commonsenseguy

Just what we DON’T NEED, another Progressive/Socialist involved in our local politics. It would be an incredible conflict of interest if he’s appointed. Paavo’s close ties and allegiance to his fellow Progressive/Socialist on the BOS, Gibson, and “Code Pink” Ortiz-Leg would assure further dysfunctional behavior due to his lack of competent leadership and all of their partisan political ignorance. Do us all a favor. Stay home and watch your grass grow Paavo. I hear that’s what you do best.


07/14/2021 5:24 pm 
07/14/2021 5:24 pm
Downtown Bob

Oh he is certainly very qualified.


07/14/2021 12:49 pm 
07/14/2021 12:49 pm
nunsense

“And go round and round and round, in the circle game”


07/14/2021 11:36 am 
07/14/2021 11:36 am
﻿