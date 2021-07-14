Front Page  »  

Spike in shootings in Lompoc, 42 in 2021

July 14, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A little more than halfway through the year, there have been 42 shooting in Lompoc this year. [KSBY]

The latest shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of O Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. Responders transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting appears to have been gang related, police said. Investigators have yet to identify a suspect.

At least three of the 42 shootings in Lompoc this year have been deadly. In one of those cases, officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife.

In response to the numerous shootings, the Lompoc Police Department plans to launch a Special Investigations Unit to focus on solving violent crimes.


MrYan

Your title said Spike, which is comparative, yet no previous year data is provided to support it.

Not that I don’t believe you, but I should not have to. Including stats or facts would add value to what you report. Listing how many more shootings there are this year compared to last would be nice to know.


07/14/2021 4:44 pm
