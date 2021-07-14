Spike in shootings in Lompoc, 42 in 2021

July 14, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A little more than halfway through the year, there have been 42 shooting in Lompoc this year. [KSBY]

The latest shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of O Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. Responders transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting appears to have been gang related, police said. Investigators have yet to identify a suspect.

At least three of the 42 shootings in Lompoc this year have been deadly. In one of those cases, officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife.

In response to the numerous shootings, the Lompoc Police Department plans to launch a Special Investigations Unit to focus on solving violent crimes.

