Spike in shootings in Lompoc, 42 in 2021
July 14, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A little more than halfway through the year, there have been 42 shooting in Lompoc this year. [KSBY]
The latest shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of O Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. Responders transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.
The shooting appears to have been gang related, police said. Investigators have yet to identify a suspect.
At least three of the 42 shootings in Lompoc this year have been deadly. In one of those cases, officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife.
In response to the numerous shootings, the Lompoc Police Department plans to launch a Special Investigations Unit to focus on solving violent crimes.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines