San Luis Obispo residents protest reduced free parking hours

July 12, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Nearly 1,000 San Luis Obispo City residents have signed a petition rejecting an end to  free parking downtown from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The SLO City Council agreed to increase parking rates by 25 cents an hour beginning on July 1,  and to end free parking from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 19. The new rates and hours are slated to help pay for a planned $43 million parking garage at Palm and Nipomo streets.

The Change.org petition currently lists 968 signatures. It warns of the problems to small businesses if the city continues to limit free parking.

Dozens of people have shared their reasons for signing the petition, here are a few:

Elisha Hochderffer: “How many businesses downtown have shuttered their doors just in the last year alone?? I guess the city wants to see more closed storefronts, until DT looks like Skidrow. Driving away more people and raising rates is NOT the answer to SLO’s problems. “Pave paradise and put up a parking lot (garage)”. The City Council wants to squeeze every last penny out of us.”

Ashley Riddell: “I work at a downtown restaurant, I have been chased and harassed walking to the garages late at night. It is unsafe.”

Katie Walsh: “I’m a small business owner with an office downtown SLO. We utilize the fact the meter shit off at 6 to deliver packages, move furniture in and out as needed and handle deliveries since it’s easier to not worry about meters during this time and now pay stations. Also, people go to dinner at 6 and now have to move their car and can’t visit another diner for dessert. Meals in the evening can last over two hours. Parking in a structure is encouraged, I understand….but add a small golf cart with 15 or more seats that shuttles people to safety pick up points.”

Hannah Galletti: “I’m a member at a downtown yoga studio and the cost of the membership is already quite high. Even before these increases, parking fees added a minimum of $30/month to my cost to visit the studio, sometimes as much as $50/month. There may be a point where I can no longer afford to be a client at this business because of this added cost. I understand the need to fund projects, but this extreme and sudden increase creates a significant obstacle for people wanting to visit downtown businesses which have already struggled to survive the past year and a half.”


sbjcl

One more nail in the coffin for downtown businesses. More money to pay for parking = less customers=less sales tax=less revenue. The council and city staff with all their wisdom need to look elsewhere to fund their pet projects, and instead encourage patronage to the downtown core. All parking downtown should be FREE !!!


07/12/2021 6:39 pm
sunister1

Someone needs to pay for the city employee’s inflated salaries and pensions.


07/12/2021 4:15 pm
Jorge Estrada

Because of COVID many city employees need to work from home and the cost of Cityhood continues to go up.The City must fund many ongoing service expenses that require continued revenue increases. Parking fees or parking tickets are usually least toxic as they usually affect a minority in the voter head count, this is the democracy we all want, right? Big box stores and large parking lots are where we spend our dollars and the downtown merchants have become a boutique, luxury form of commerce and are now having to be subsidized due to their under performance in sales taxes.


07/12/2021 1:40 pm
Michael Stove

There are plenty of low tax, zero character, strip mall infused wastelands in this huge country that you can move to. Stop complaining about what a majority of citizens like (as shown in their voting records to put people in charge to do this type of governance) and find somewhere that makes you happy.


07/12/2021 5:04 pm
Buchon

This is an absolutely brain-dead boondoggle. First, little old SLO does not need a FOURTH parking structure! Visit the current parking lot at the corner of Palm/Nipomo (the proposed parking structure’s location) during prime time usage and it’s never full!


Second, if you’re going to waste taxpayer $$$ on a boondoggle, keep a tight reign on the budget! Our community doesn’t need an expensive ($43M – $172K/space!) parking structure/theater/retail complex! Just build a damned parking structure if you must, but don’t saddle the taxpayers with all the additional pomp.


Third, restaurants have now fully re-opened. Close down the damned “parklets” (including the Parklet del Grande at Monterey and Chorro) and reclaim all our prime parking spaces!


Once more SLO City Council, did you even consider the parking impact when you closed most of Dana Street to would-be parkers from outside the neighborhood? Dana Street was a prime free parking source for Downtown SLO employees. One almost wonders if you made the change on Dana in an attempt to force the current parking structure boondoggle?


So go ahead and knock down the two homes on the proposed site (if you must), pave everything over and erect a big bronze “Heidi Harmon Memorial Parking Parcel” plaque, but please stop with all the other silliness!


07/12/2021 1:30 pm
