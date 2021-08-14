Arroyo Grande rapist facing 50 years to life in prison

By KAREN VELIE

An Arroyo Grande man pled no contest on Friday to four felony counts including forcible rape and assault with a deadly weapon against three female victims. Arthur Rocha, 40, faces 50 years-to-life at his sentencing.

Rocha agreed to the plea deal just days before his trial was set to begin next week.

In July 2018, Rocha broke into a San Luis Obispo residence and held a knife to the throat of two women while they were in bed, raping one of the victims.

The two females awoke to Rocha in the bed on top of one of the women. Rocha was choking the woman and holding a knife to her throat.

“Shut the fuck up or I’ll kill you both,” Rocha said during the attack.

Somehow, the women managed to fight off the Rocha, break free and flee to a neighbor’s apartment.

Officers found DNA on a knife and glove left behind after the crimes that matched that of Rocha.

Also in July 2018, two similar home invasions and assaults took place in a five-day span in San Luis Obispo.

“While these horrific crimes should never have been committed, the courage of these brave victims is remarkable,” said SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow. “I am grateful that this plea agreement will provide an appropriately harsh sentence without requiring the victims to endure the anguish of testifying in court and reliving the horror.”

The court is scheduled to sentence Rocha on January 10. He remains held without bail at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

