Cuesta College requires masks, not vaccinations

August 16, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Cuesta College began its fall semester on Monday with no COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

There are currently no vaccination mandates, but they strongly encourage all students and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Cuesta College will require masks in all indoor public areas and shared spaces for students and campus visitors, regardless of one’s vaccination status, according to campus administration.

Students are beginning the fall semester with about 40 percent of classes being held in person on Cuesta’s San Luis Obispo and North County campuses. Online courses remain available, but students can also register for classes with an in-person component in disciplines including agriculture, chemistry, computer information systems, construction technology, drama, engineering, English as a second language, human development and human services, kinesiology, math and music.

Workers will regularly disinfect classrooms and offices. Additionally, mobile air filtration and ion-enhanced ventilation systems have been installed in order to improve air quality inside buildings.

“I am looking forward to a successful and healthy fall semester as we welcome back our students both in-person and online,” said Cuesta College Superintendent and President Dr. Jill Stearns. “As it has been since the start of the pandemic, Cuesta College’s highest priority remains the safety and well-being of our campus community.”

College officials also announced, for the first time, Cuesta is offering ethnic studies courses through its Division of Applied Behavioral Sciences.

