Dog killed, four people injured in crash on Highway 1 in Cayucos
August 20, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A dog died and four persons suffered injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Cayucos Friday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller reported the crash at southbound Highway 1 and Cass Avenue. The extent of the individuals’ injuries has not yet been disclosed.
Authorities temporarily closed one lane of southbound Highway 1 following the crash.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines