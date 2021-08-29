Fire destroys 3 RVs at Paso Robles dealership

August 29, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A rapidly spreading fire destroyed three recreational vehicles Saturday evening at a commercial sales and service location on Theatre Drive in Paso Robles.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at the Sky River RV dealership. Firefighters arrived to find three RVs engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, which did not extend into an adjacent building. Three RVs were destroyed and five vehicles sustained minor damage, with an estimated $100,000 loss.

Investigators estimated the quick response saved more than $1 million in property. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

