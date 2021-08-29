Two people found dead in Atascadero, suspected overdoses

August 29, 2021

Two people are dead and another is in the hospital following a narcotics-related incident in Atascadero on Saturday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to a report that three adults were unresponsive at a home on the 4000 block of Rosita Avenue. The officers discovered two of the people had died and a third was in distress.

An ambulance transported the living victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials are not releasing the names of the deceased pending notification of their next of kin. An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

