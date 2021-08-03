Fire destroys two RVs in Paso Robles
August 3, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire burned two recreational vehicles in rural Paso Robles on Monday.
Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning in the 6300 block of Vista Del Robles. Firefighters arrived and found one RV engulfed in flames and half of a second RV covered in flames, according to Cal Fire.
Additionally, the fire spread into nearby vegetation. But, firefighters managed to quickly contain the blaze.
