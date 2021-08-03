Front Page  »  

Paso Robles man charged in fatal drunk driving accident

August 3, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A drunk driver crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle near the Cholame “Y” Saturday night, killing a Santa Maria man, according to the CHP.

Adan Reyes, 34, of Paso Robles was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram eastbound on Highway 46 just west of Davis Road at about 11:50 p.m. Reyes drifted into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that Alejandro AngelesPacheco, 41, was driving westbound.

AngelesPacheco died at the scene of the crash. Two passengers who were in his vehicle, a 38-year-old woman and a seven-year-old child, suffered injuries.

Reyes sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Officers arrested Reyes for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.


TopZone

I was there not long after the accident. Traffic was stopped in both directions for several hours. Saw one of the trucks on a trailer as I eventually passed, and it looked pretty bad. I assumed the worst, but it's sad to see that someone did in fact die that night. RIP Alejandro.


08/03/2021 8:50 am
info

Me too before emergency personnel arrived. Never seen anything like this before.

Seeing what looked like a mother and daughter embracing on the ground broke my heart. Knowing now the outcome leaves me even more traumatized. My heart breaks for those two women and their family and friends.


08/03/2021 2:36 pm
