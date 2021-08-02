Front Page  »  

Teen arrested after shooting into the sand at Pismo Beach

August 2, 2021

Joel Vela

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated teen fired a gun into the sand at Pismo Beach on Sunday, according to the city’s police department.

Joel Vela, 18, of Hanford was arguing with a woman on the beach at about 11 a.m. The woman then walked away heading northbound.

Vela followed her and fired several rounds into the sand to get her attention, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department. No one suffered any injuries, though many people on the beach wear frightened.

Officers arrived and arrested Vela. Police booked Vela in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, possession of an undetectable firearm, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and public intoxication.

Vela remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000.


Messkit

There is, factually, no such thing as an “undetectable gun”.


08/02/2021 11:33 am
Bert

Can we just call it like it is and say that a lot of people from the valley are a mess? Sure they bring some money for tourism but at what cost to our towns?


08/02/2021 10:13 am
exWGemployee

Wow…..drunk in public at 11:00am at 18 years old. And he’s from Hanford.

What in the hell is going on here? I almost wish we could close our beaches to locals only, and you’d have to live in certain zip codes (Central Coast only) to enjoy them. Maybe that would keep some of the riff raff out. I’ve not heard of a local resident doing any of this type nonsense. I guess that’s why we all know not to go to the beaches on Friday/Saturday/Sunday. Steer clear and leave it to the out-of-towners.


08/02/2021 9:29 am
Yavnexe

For most locals, those are the days they aren’t working and could enjoy the beach. It kind of sucks how the cost of living here is so inflated yet if we wanna go to Pismo on a Saturday, it’s filled with Fresno/Bakersfield license plate frames who act like total… well, your negative word of choice.


08/02/2021 10:49 am
