One person killed in head-on crash near Avila Beach

August 6, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision with a pickup truck near Avila Beach.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a Mercedes van and a pickup truck collided near the intersection of San Luis Bay Drive and Apple Orchard Lane. The driver of the van died at the scene. First responders transported another victim to the hospital.

A CHP investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

Loading...