San Luis Obispo police investigating body found in creek

August 13, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities found a dead body in the creek near Broad Street in downtown San Luis Obispo on Friday morning. [KSBY]

San Luis Obispo police say foul play is not suspected in the death. The SLO County Sheriff’s Dive Team is assisting San Luis Obispo police with the investigation.

Authorities have closed Broad Street between Monterey and Higuera streets. The block is expected to remain closed throughout the morning as officers investigate the death.

