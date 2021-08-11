SLO County reports increase in hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases surge

August 11, 2021

By CalCoastNews Staff

San Luis Obispo County reported there were 26 people being treated for COVID-19 in area hospitals on Tuesday, the highest number since February. Of those, five are in intensive care.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County went from 368 to 603 during the past week, a gain of 64%, with two deaths. Both of the people who died from the virus last week were in their 50s, according to SLO County Public Health Department.

Of those 603 new cases, San Luis Obispo leads with 128 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 124, Atascadero with 84, Arroyo Grande with 70, Templeton with 47 and Nipomo with 42.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 22,959 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 269 have died.

There have been 4,076,572 positive cases, and 64,852 deaths in California.

More than 36,892,215 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 634,662 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 204,893,523 cases with 4,329,952 dead.

