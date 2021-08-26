Feds release Helios Dayspring on $50,000 bail

August 26, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring of San Luis Obispo surrendered to federal authorities during his arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, and was then released shortly afterwards on $50,000 bail.

As part of a plea agreement, Dayspring admitted to paying thousands of dollars in bribes to former-San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his cannabis business interests. Following an FBI raid on the supervisor’s home, Hill committed suicide.

Federal prosecutors charged Dayspring with one count of bribery and one count of filing a false tax return on July 28, 2021. Dayspring agreed to plead guilty to both felony offenses, pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS and cooperate in the government’s ongoing corruption investigation.

Dayspring is expected to plead guilty at his next hearing, though a hearing date has not been set.

In 2016, CalCoastNews first reported allegations Hill was asking marijuana business owners to pay bribes in return for favorable votes. For years, CalCoastNews exclusively reported about Dayspring’s alleged bribery, tax evasion, illegal cannabis sales and property fraud.

Support investigative reporting, support CalCoastNews



Subscribe with CalCoastNews and receive email notifications of breaking news and copies of documents not provided with articles.

Our goal is to have 300 people sign up for monthly subscriptions during the next 30 days. Just $10, $20, or $30 a month will make an impact. Click here for our subscription page.

Loading...