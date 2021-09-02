Arroyo Grande woman facing 10 years in prison for embezzlement

September 2, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A 56-year-old bookkeeper from Arroyo Grande pleaded guilty to six counts of embezzlement on Wednesday with an agreement that she will be sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Ginger Lee Mankins allegedly stole more than $5 million from Rick Machado Livestock and B&D Farms. Initially charged with 15 felony counts, Mankins pleaded guilty to six counts and admitted that her theft exceeded $500,000.

She is set to be sentenced on Oct. 6. Mankins will also be ordered to repay the money she stole in an amount to be determined by the court.

From May 2007 through Feb. 2018, Mankins pilfered funds from Rick Machado Livestock, according to a criminal complaint. The theft was not discovered until March 2018.

Mankins also allegedly embezzled funds from B&D Farms from Aug. 2012 through Dec. 2019.

Rick Machado Livestock is a livestock auctioneer company operated by Rick and Jill Machado. B&D Farms, operated by Gary McKinsey, grows and sells produce.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations conducted the embezzlement probe with assistance from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

