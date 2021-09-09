Body found in pond identified as Arroyo Grande man
September 9, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The Santa Barbra County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person found dead in a pond at Waller Park in the southern Santa Maria area as Shane Sejera, 60, of Arroyo Grande.
Sejera’s body was found in the Waller Park pond at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Dive Team then recovered the body, and coroner’s detectives launched an investigation.
Authorities say Sejera’s death does not appear to be suspicious. It remains unclear how Sejera died.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines