Cal Poly to start with 10% of students unvaccinated

September 8, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo announced Tuesday that approximately 90% of their students are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while the remaining 10% will be required to test twice a week.

University rules require students living on campus to have been fully vaccinated by Sept. 14. All other students planning on accessing the Cal Poly campus are required to have been fully vaccinated by Sept. 20, though students can apply for an exemption.

Students can be granted exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Those who are granted an exemption must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before arriving on campus. Then, they must test again when arriving on campus.

With a projected enrollment of about 22,000 students for the upcoming school year, that leaves about 2,200 not fully vaccinated students.


paragon

It would be nice if more than 90% of the students were fully vaccinated. However, Cal Poly is still doing much better than SLO County, where the fully vaccinated rate lags behind at just 61.7%


09/08/2021 10:01 am
Francesca Bolognini

And I noted that the case load in the city of SLO has dropped accordingly. It is really sad that so many of our citizenry have such inadequate math skills that they cannot put the facts together and protect themselves. It is a matter of education, critical thinking and common sense. However, if one is opposed to all three of those (as the “down” arrows on your post reveals), it is a “lead a horse to water but can’t make it drink” situation. Sadly, we will be stuck in mask mode for as long as it takes for them to wise up or die off, I guess.


09/08/2021 1:18 pm
﻿