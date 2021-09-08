Cal Poly to start with 10% of students unvaccinated

September 8, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo announced Tuesday that approximately 90% of their students are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while the remaining 10% will be required to test twice a week.

University rules require students living on campus to have been fully vaccinated by Sept. 14. All other students planning on accessing the Cal Poly campus are required to have been fully vaccinated by Sept. 20, though students can apply for an exemption.

Students can be granted exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Those who are granted an exemption must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before arriving on campus. Then, they must test again when arriving on campus.

With a projected enrollment of about 22,000 students for the upcoming school year, that leaves about 2,200 not fully vaccinated students.

