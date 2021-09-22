Comparing COVID-19 death rates in California, to other states

September 22, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in more densely populated states, while less populated states appear to have lower death rates.

New Jersey, the most densely populated state in the union has the second highest death rate per capita. With the lowest population density, Alaska ranks third for lowest coronavirus death rates.

Compared to other states, California has average population density and coronavirus death rate, according to Worldometer.

Confirmed coronavirus deaths per million residents:

Mississippi — 3,135

New Jersey — 3,067

Louisiana — 2,916

New York — 2,856

California — 1,728

Maine — 745

Alaska — 636

Hawaii — 504

Vermont — 482

San Luis Obispo County reported eight new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and a decline in new cases from a daily average of 84 on Friday to 73 on Tuesday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 30s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus continues to drop with 29 currently hospitalized, nine in intensive care.

During the past four days, 192 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 47 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 32 and Atascadero with 25.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 27,514 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 315 have died.

There have been 4,571,299 positive cases, and 68,278 deaths in California.

More than 43,242,302 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 696,867 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 230,279,844 cases with 4,721,692 dead.

