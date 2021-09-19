COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Jail

September 19, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

An additional 65 inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and four staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 30 days.

After a lengthy lull in cases, 11 inmates and one guard tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 19. As part of sweeping testing, all inmates in the West Module were tested on Sept. 17.

Custody and medical staff are monitoring the currently 48 infected inmates. One inmate has been hospitalized and two additional inmates have received monoclonal antibody treatments at local hospitals.

“Santa Barbara County Public Health is assisting the sheriff’s office in containing the outbreak by providing antigen testing kits, testing personnel, and oversight of mitigation efforts,” according to a press release.

