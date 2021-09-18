Paso Robles man arrested after standoff in San Miguel

September 18, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a reportedly suicidal man in San Miguel Thursday evening, following an hour and a half-long-standoff in which the suspect refused to exit his vehicle. [KSBY]

On Thursday, a 911 caller reported an incident of domestic violence at a home in the Paso Robles area. When deputies arrived at the home, Daniel Felix Jr., 20, had fled. A friend of Felix called the sheriff’s office and said the Paso Robles man was suicidal.

Deputies located Felix’s car in San Miguel near Power and N. River roads and pulled him over.

When deputies ordered Felix to get out of the car, he stayed in the vehicle. Deputies then began attempting to negotiate with the man.

After about an hour and a half, Felix finally exited the car and was taken into custody without further incident. A helicopter reportedly circled overhead during the standoff.

Deputies booked Felix in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of kidnapping and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. Felix remains in custody with his bail set at $100,000.

