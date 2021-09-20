Crash wedges car under semi-truck in Paso Robles
September 20, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A two-vehicle collision on Monday morning on Highway 46 in rural Paso Robles left one person trapped in a vehicle wedged underneath a semi-truck.
Shortly before 6 a.m., the semi-truck, which was carrying an 80,000-pound load, collided with a black sedan near the intersection of Highway 46 and Jardine Road, according to the CHP. The sedan became wedged underneath the bed of the truck with a person stuck inside the car.
Witnesses posting on social media said the person was talking while trapped inside the sedan. Emergency responders extricated the person from the car and then transported the individual to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
CalCoastNews will provide updates when they are available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines