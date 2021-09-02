Excavator crushes car in Nipomo, 1 person killed
September 1, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in Nipomo after a excavator fell on top of their vehicle.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a semi-truck headed northbound on Highway 101 crashed into a guardrail causing the truck to lose its load. The excavator it was carrying then fell down a small embankment and crashed into a Cadillac Escalade on the Willow Road off-ramp.
The driver of the Cadillac Escalade died at the scene.
A CHP investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.
