Excavator crushes car in Nipomo, 1 person killed

September 1, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in Nipomo after a excavator fell on top of their vehicle.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a semi-truck headed northbound on Highway 101 crashed into a guardrail causing the truck to lose its load. The excavator it was carrying then fell down a small embankment and crashed into a Cadillac Escalade on the Willow Road off-ramp.

The driver of the Cadillac Escalade died at the scene.

A CHP investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

Loading...