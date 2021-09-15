Front Page  »  

Gov. Gavin Newsom defeats recall in landslide election

September 15, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will remain in office after defeating the state’s recall initiative by a 64 percent to 36 percent vote on Tuesday.

A majority vote was needed in order to recall Newsom. Proponents of the effort to remove Newsom from office did not come close to achieving that feat.

Had there been a majority vote to recall the governor, the candidate with the highest vote total in the race to replace Newsom would have been elected. Among the numerous candidates who ran to replace Newsom, conservative radio host Larry Elder garnered the most votes. Elder, a Republican, received 46.9 percent of the votes cast for candidates who could have potentially replaced Newsom.

Newsom characterized Tuesday’s election as a “Republican recall.”

“Tonight, California voted no on the recall and yes to… science, women’s rights, immigrant rights, the minimum wage, the environment, our future,” Newsom stated in a tweet. “We rejected cynicism and bigotry and chose hope and progress. Thank you, California.”

Newsom’s anti-recall campaign raised more than $70 million, well exceeding the $50.2 million his 2018 gubernatorial campaign brought in over a period of four years. The governor reportedly now has $24 million left in his war chest as he prepares for the 2022 gubernatorial election.

While California’s campaign finance rules prohibit donations to individual candidates of more than $32,400 per election, there are no contribution limits for committees that merely promote or oppose a recall. That affords individuals and groups seeking to influence state policy the opportunity to make large contributions to the incumbent governor.

California’s only previous gubernatorial recall election took place in 2013, when voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
mullyman

The only thing this failed recall did was to continue the high tax’s, homeless people no water,high electrical costs with rolling blackouts,high gas prices lousy schools illegal immigrants first and a overall attitude of this Governor to do as I say not as I do and if you loose your business due to his Covid rules so be it. !! DISGUSTING !!


09/15/2021 10:22 am
slocorruptionhater

And wasted 100’s of millions of dollars…there is also that.


09/15/2021 12:02 pm
slo-to-load

Yep! The State of California was forced to waste $300 million on the recall to be exact. That’s on top of the $83 million raised by donors in opposition to the recall and $45.2 million raised in support of it.


You gotta love the sad irony of the recall backers:

* Complains about California wasting money on frivolous things

* Makes California waste an additional $300 million on a failed recall effort that accomplishes zero


I hope it was worth it! At least the printing companies, ad agencies, and political consultants made a mint on this debacle.


09/15/2021 12:24 pm
Jorge Estrada

Far more voted to unseat him than needed to qualify for the recall election. This stench will never leave him and will trail his victory lap.


09/15/2021 10:04 am
slocorruptionhater

“ Far more voted to unseat him than needed to qualify for the recall election.” I suppose that is a glass half-full kind of statement. I would think that most in the GOP are thinking we are in serious trouble for the upcoming general election, especially if Larry Elder is the best they can come up with.


09/15/2021 10:35 am
kettle

Lol, “This stench ” If you are smelling something look where you are, don’t blame others like Elder and trump blamed fake fraud before the election was even counted.


The GQP is a long con.


09/15/2021 10:58 am
