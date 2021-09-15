Front Page  »  

Gov. Gavin Newsom defeats recall in landslide election

September 15, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will remain in office after defeating the state’s recall initiative by a 64 percent to 36 percent vote on Tuesday.

A majority vote was needed in order to recall Newsom. Proponents of the effort to remove Newsom from office did not come close to achieving that feat.

Had there been a majority vote to recall the governor, the candidate with the highest vote total in the race to replace Newsom would have been elected. Among the numerous candidates who ran to replace Newsom, conservative radio host Larry Elder garnered the most votes. Elder, a Republican, received 46.9 percent of the votes cast for candidates who could have potentially replaced Newsom.

Newsom characterized Tuesday’s election as a “Republican recall.”

“Tonight, California voted no on the recall and yes to… science, women’s rights, immigrant rights, the minimum wage, the environment, our future,” Newsom stated in a tweet. “We rejected cynicism and bigotry and chose hope and progress. Thank you, California.”

Newsom’s anti-recall campaign raised more than $70 million, well exceeding the $50.2 million his 2018 gubernatorial campaign brought in over a period of four years. The governor reportedly now has $24 million left in his war chest as he prepares for the 2022 gubernatorial election.

While California’s campaign finance rules prohibit donations to individual candidates of more than $32,400 per election, there are no contribution limits for committees that merely promote or oppose a recall. That affords individuals and groups seeking to influence state policy the opportunity to make large contributions to the incumbent governor.

California’s only previous gubernatorial recall election took place in 2013, when voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican.


Jon Tatro

The tribalism in the USA continues, not one of the Newsome backers can name a single successful policy he has put forth. The liberals just know he has a D by his name so they have to vote for him. The liberals keep showing their elitist white privilege.


09/15/2021 2:09 pm
AllAboutTheBenjamins

A white nationalist supporter talking about white privilege Is pretty funny. Lifelong republican who voted hell no!


09/15/2021 2:36 pm
Jon Tatro

I’m not white or Republican Bennie boy, unlike you I think for myself and don’t hide behind a fake moniker like you.


09/15/2021 2:45 pm
kevin rise

Well, guess all that protesting on vineyard overpass on the 101 didn’t work. It did however almost cause car crashes every time.


09/15/2021 12:51 pm
AllAboutTheBenjamins

Lol I just give them the finger


09/15/2021 2:39 pm
Boldguy

The recall failed not due to Newsom’s competence, but due to there not being a quality candidate to unseat him:(

Plus all the funding from the teacher unions!!!

Larry Elder would of been fun to watch, just a little to risky!!!


09/15/2021 12:32 pm
AllAboutTheBenjamins

No not fun to watch unless you enjoyed the past year of trumps bs


09/15/2021 2:40 pm
AllAboutTheBenjamins

Trump just said our democracy will end in 3 yrs. guess who’s running for president in three years. If the far right ever get control our democracy is lost. Never trump or his ilk. Country before party


09/15/2021 11:51 am
Mitch C

What are Californians thinking? Or are they thinking at all. How bad do things have to get before we want to change direction. Mensa need not look to California for new recruits.


09/15/2021 11:50 am
AllAboutTheBenjamins

Lol Mensa definitely doesn’t need to look to the party of science deniers and horse paste gobblers


09/15/2021 2:43 pm
mullyman

The only thing this failed recall did was to continue the high tax’s, homeless people no water,high electrical costs with rolling blackouts,high gas prices lousy schools illegal immigrants first and a overall attitude of this Governor to do as I say not as I do and if you loose your business due to his Covid rules so be it. !! DISGUSTING !!


09/15/2021 10:22 am
slocorruptionhater

And wasted 100’s of millions of dollars…there is also that.


09/15/2021 12:02 pm
slo-to-load

Yep! The State of California was forced to waste $300 million on the recall to be exact. That’s on top of the $83 million raised by donors in opposition to the recall and $45.2 million raised in support of it.


You gotta love the sad irony of the recall backers:

* Complains about California wasting money on frivolous things

* Makes California waste an additional $300 million on a failed recall effort that accomplishes zero


I hope it was worth it! At least the printing companies, ad agencies, and political consultants made a mint on this debacle.


09/15/2021 12:24 pm
kayaknut

One story says the ballots were printed by a company in Colorado, hope that isn’t true. This state is not even smart enough to require all ballots be printed by companies in California.


09/15/2021 12:58 pm
kayaknut

Which pails in comparison to the 31 Billion is fraud from Newsom’s EDD


09/15/2021 12:59 pm
Jorge Estrada

Far more voted to unseat him than needed to qualify for the recall election. This stench will never leave him and will trail his victory lap.


09/15/2021 10:04 am
slocorruptionhater

“ Far more voted to unseat him than needed to qualify for the recall election.” I suppose that is a glass half-full kind of statement. I would think that most in the GOP are thinking we are in serious trouble for the upcoming general election, especially if Larry Elder is the best they can come up with.


09/15/2021 10:35 am
kettle

Lol, “This stench ” If you are smelling something look where you are, don’t blame others like Elder and trump blamed fake fraud before the election was even counted.


The GQP is a long con.


09/15/2021 10:58 am
AllAboutTheBenjamins

Elder is a loser just like trump get over it.


09/15/2021 12:46 pm
