Man shot in the face in Paso Robles, suspect on the loose
September 26, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
A suspect shot a man in the face on Dorothy Street near Melody Drive in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon.
Police officers are searching for a 19-year-old Hispanic male with a mustache. The alleged shooter is wearing black pants and a black hoodie.
He is currently headed towards the Food 4 Less on Creston Road.
Officers have blocked off Dorothy Street and all connecting streets, and have asked the neighbors to stay indoors.
Officials are not currently disclosing the condition or identity of the victim.
CalCoastNews will provide updates as information becomes available.
