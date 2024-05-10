Firefighters rescue fisherman off Gaviota Beach

May 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel rescued a fisherman off Gavota Beach on Friday. The man had spent several hours in the cold Pacific Ocean prior to his rescue.

In the morning hours, the 72-year-old victim, who was wearing a life jacket, fell out of his kayak and was unable to get back on board. Beachgoers spotted the man, who was about 200 feet from shore waving for help, and called 911.

Firefighters with paddleboards rescued the fisherman. First responders transported the man by ambulance to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for treatment of mild hypothermia.

