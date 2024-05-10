Santa Maria police ask for help locating missing man

May 9, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau is asking the public for help locating a missing 66-year-old man.

Christopher Rocco was last seen at his home on night of April 26. The following day, his vehicle was found in the area of Callendar Road and Highway 1. The vehicle appeared to have been involved in a minor collision, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Rocco was reported missing on April 30. Police describe him as a white man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve back shirt with a Harley Davidson logo, dark Levi’s jeans, red and purple striped Nike shoes and possibly a black North Face jacket.

Police ask that anyone who has information about Rocco’s whereabouts contact investigative specialist Mendez at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1730.

