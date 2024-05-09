Paso Robles man convicted of sex crimes on a child
May 9, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A San Luis Obispo County jury this week found 48-year-old Noe Arce of Paso Robles guilty of four counts of committing sex crimes on a child under the age of 14, including three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and one count of sexual penetration of a child.
In addition, the jury determined Arce exploited a position of trust and confidence with the particularly vulnerable victim.
Paso Robles police officers investigated the crimes, which occurred between Aug. 2019 and April 2022.
During the nearly three-week trial, the young victim, family members, medical personnel and law enforcement professionals testified. In his defense, Arce testified the crimes did not occur.
Arce faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender at his sentencing hearing scheduled for July 3.
