Central Coast house sitters busted for credit card theft, other crimes

May 11, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three suspects last week for a series of crimes they allegedly committed, including credit card theft, at a Central Coast home that at least one of the individuals was hired to watch over.

On May 3, homeowners who were out of the area received a fraud alert from their credit card company, followed by a suspicious activity alert from their internet firewall, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The victims quickly notified the sheriff’s office and informed deputies that they suspected the house sitter — who was supposed to be watching the home and the dog inside it — was stealing from the property.

Deputies launched an investigation and used information provided by the homeowners to identify the suspects.

Investigators determined the homeowners hired the main suspect, 30-year-old Joshua Rademacher, based on a recommendation. Rademacher conspired with two additional suspects, Santa Barbara residents Brittany Silva, 29, and Kyle Guilfoyle, 36, to steal property and credit from the victims, sheriff’s officials said.

Later that day, deputies arrested Silva on felony charges including burglary, possession of a controlled substance for sales, conspiracy, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, grand theft and credit card theft. Silva remains in custody with her bail set at $150,000.

The following day, deputies arrested Rademacher on felony charges including possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale and conspiracy. Authorities have since released Rademacher from jail.

On May 6, deputies arrested Guilfoyle on felony charges including burglary, identity theft and conspiracy. Deputies also booked Guilfoyle in jail on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for possession of brass knuckles. He was likewise booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, which deputies found him with during his arrest. Guilfoyle has since been released from custody.

The suspects did not harm the dog. Authorities released the dog to a friend of the homeowners.

Sheriff’s officials cite exemplary cybersecurity as a primary reason for the arrests of the suspects.

