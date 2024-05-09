Paso Robles man facing child rape charges

May 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers arrested a 45-year-old man last week for allegedly raping a child under 10 years old and other sex crimes.

After investigating allegations of sexual misconduct, officers tracked down and arrested Paso Robles resident Francisco Pablo Zaragoza Guzman in Santa Maria. Guzman is facing allegations he committed oral sex and sexual penetration on a child under 10 years old during the period from Sept. 2006 through June 2008.

Guzman is also charged with sexually molesting a child under the age of 14 from June 2005 through June 2008, through force.

In total, the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office charged Guzman with seven felonies, including two counts of oral copulation/sexual penetration and five charges of lewd acts on a child under 14.

Officers booked Guzman in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail on April 29.

Guzman is scheduled to be back in court on June 11 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...