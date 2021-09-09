Power out for thousands in San Luis Obispo County

September 9, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

More than 2,600 north San Luis Obispo County residents are without electricity Thursday afternoon, with power not expected to be restored until late in the afternoon.

As of noon, 623 customers are without power in Templeton, Atascadero, Santa Margarita and Pozo, according to PG&E. There are also a handful of small outages in the North County, affecting less than 20 residences.

The lights went out in parts of Templeton for 960 residences at 6:46 p.m. on Wednesday, with power expected to be restored by 4 p.m. on Thursday. The outage was caused by equipment failure off Vineyard Drive.

Power went out from southern Atascadero to Pozo at 11:05 a.m. and is expected to be restored by 5 p.m. The outage is affecting 1,663 customers, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

Loading...