Police identify woman hit and killed in SLO
September 5, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed Saturday evening near The Cucini Kitchens & Baths as 48-year-old Lesley Adams.
At about 8:20 p.m., Adams was attempting to cross Broad Street at the intersection of Woodbridge Street when she was struck by a northbound vehicle, according to neighbors. Adams died at the scene.
The driver then pulled his car into The Golden Paw parking lot, and went to check on Adams.
An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident.
