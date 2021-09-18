Six SLO County residents die of COVID-19, cases dropping

September 18, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and a decline in new cases from a daily average of 96 on Tuesday to 84 on Friday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 30s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus continues to drop with 32 currently hospitalized, 14 in intensive care.

During the past three days, 253 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 71 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 36, San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande both with 27 and Nipomo with 23.

As of Friday afternoon, 27,322 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 307 have died.

There have been 4,542,385 positive cases, and 67,960 deaths in California.

More than 42,799,907 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 690,714 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 228,425,370 cases with 4,693,007 dead.

Loading...