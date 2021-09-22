SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon quits early, demeans critics

September 22, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon posted multiple rants on Instagram Tuesday evening announcing she would be quitting five days early and calling criticism of her leadership “crap.”

Amid allegations she took gifts from marijuana businessman Helios Dayspring, Harmon announced in late August her plan to resign on Sept 26, in order to take a job with a nonprofit. Then yesterday, she announced it would be her last day as mayor.

“Everyone wants to feel that dopamine hit of shitting on other people,” Harmon said in an Instagram video. “I am sharing this tonight because I am going to block y’all tomorrow, and you deserve it, and I cannot wait.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Harmon(she/her) (@heidiismighty)

Harmon made three videos before Tuesday night’s SLO City Council meeting, with wardrobe changes in each, though her earrings remained the same.

In several posts, Harmon calls out two people who made sexist comments about her a few years ago.

“One last thing before I go, or actually before you go trolls, what has been happening on this page is completely unacceptable,” Harmon says in another video she posted Tuesday. “It is very important that we create healthy boundaries for ourselves, which I am very, very looking forward to doing at 12:01 a.m tomorrow morning.”

Harmon began blocking some members of the media from seeing her HeidiisMighty Instagram page Tuesday morning, and also deleting critical comments.

After starting the SLO City Council meeting, Harmon said she wanted to lead the Pledge of Allegiance after learning it was written by a socialist. She then change the words, taking out “under God” and inserting “under it all,” while mispronouncing other words.

