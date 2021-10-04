4 new COVID-19 deaths, SLO County cases continue to fall

October 15, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and a decline in new cases from a daily average of 46 on Tuesday to 37 on Friday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 50s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus dropped to 13 currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.

“While our case rates continue to trend downward, we are in an unstable time when this trend could change very quickly,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer. “I want to recognize everyone in our community who is doing your part to stop the spread of disease and bring us to a more stable place. Please, protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask while indoors.”

During the past three days, 123 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Nipomo leads with 26 new cases, followed by Arroyo Grande with 19, San Luis Obispo with 16, Paso Robles with 14 and Atascadero with 13.

As of Friday afternoon, 28,724 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 335 have died.

There have been 4,717,746 positive cases, and 70,799 deaths in California.

More than 45,738,585 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 743,880 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 240,822,925 cases with 4,904,639 dead.

