Cal Poly police investigating alleged on-campus rape

October 6, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Cal Poly police are searching for a man who allegedly raped a victim in the Poly Canyon area of the university campus Monday night.

After the alleged sexual assault at the Poly Canyon Architecture Structures Area, university President Jeffrey Armstrong sent a message to the campus community. The message describes the suspect as a white man, in his early 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He is said to have a muscular build and no facial hair.

University police are investigating the rape, Armstrong wrote. Cal Poly police have notified the SLO County Sheriff’s Office, in case the investigation requires additional resources.

“This news is both heartbreaking and sobering, and I want to assure you all that we are taking the incident very seriously and responding with all appropriate measures,” Armstrong said.

Officers are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call the Cal Poly Police Department or Crime Stoppers. Cal Poly is offering both in-person and virtual processing spaces for students to cope with the news.

