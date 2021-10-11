Former SLO resident Chuck Liddell arrested for domestic violence

October 11, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Former San Luis Obispo resident and fighting champ Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning for domestic violence.

Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a fight at the Hidden Hills home Liddell shares with his wife. After officers determined a verbal argument had turned violent, they arrested the 51-year-old former fighting champ and booked him into jail.

Liddell is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, according to TMZ.

Liddell was later released on $20,000 bail. As he left the jail, he started to flip off a TMZ reporter before punching his fist in the air.

