Four bodies found in 13 days near Central Coast roadways

October 3, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

In less than two weeks, four bodies were found off roadways in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Shortly before noon on Sept. 18, a juvenile driving with his father spotted a body in a ditch off Union Road near Kleck Road in Paso Robles. The body, which was badly decomposed, was thought to be recently dumped, a witness said.

Paso Robles police officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies then processed the scene. The death, which officers did not find suspicious, remains under investigation. Officers have not yet released the deceased’s name.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 24, a caller reported a body lying in vegetation off a Highway 33 northbound onramp in Ventura. CHP officers are investigating the death of 30-year-old Kelsey Ann Dillon as a possible homicide. Dillon was homeless at the time of her death.

On the morning of Sept. 26, the body of a 34-year-old man was found near Highway 246 and Sweeney Road outside Lompoc. CHP officers are investigating the death as a possible hit-and-run. The victim’s identity is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 30, a caller reported a body on the shoulder of the southbound Highway 101 offramp at Donovan Road in Santa Maria. Officers arrived to find the body of a Hispanic male next to the highway, under a tree near a perimeter fence. The man was living in the area, but did not have a fixed address, police said.

While CHP officers deemed the death unusual, they do not suspect the deceased is a homicide victim. Officials are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

