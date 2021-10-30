Man stabs, kills dog amid fight in Atascadero

October 30, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A dog owner stabbed and killed another man’s dog amid a fight between the two animals in Atascadero on Thursday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., witnesses reported a physical fight in the area of Buena Avenue and Sycamore Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men involved in a dispute, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Police determined the two men had been walking their dogs off-leash in the Salinas riverbed when the two animals began to fight. Previously, the two dogs had been involved in another incident, police said.

In an attempt to stop Thursday’s fight, one of the men used a pocket knife to stab the other man’s dog, according to the police department. The wounded dog died of its injuries at the scene.

KSBY reports the two dogs involved in the incident were a husky and a Rottweiler. The owner of the husky stabbed the Rottweiler.

Following the stabbing, the men carried the dead or dying Rottweiler to the entrance to the Juan Bautista de Anza trail. A fight between the men then broke out.

A criminal investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

Loading...