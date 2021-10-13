New COVID-19 cases in SLO County continue to plummet

October 12, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

The number of new COVID-19 cases plummeted from a daily average of 51 on Friday to 46 on Tuesday, with no new deaths. However, the number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus remains the static at 16 hospitalized, four in intensive care.

During the past four days, 146 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 18 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 18, Arroyo Grande with 16, Nipomo with 15 and Atascadero with 14.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 28,601 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 331 have died.

There have been 4,699,314 positive cases, and 70,388 deaths in California.

More than 45,431,167 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 737,584 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 239,481,625 cases with 4,881,590. dead.

