Officer shoots, kills man at front door of Lompoc home

October 10, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

An investigation is underway after police officers shot and killed a suspect in the doorway of a home in Lompoc on Saturday.

Lompoc officers responded to a home on the 700 block of Cypress Avenue for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 6:33 p.m. The suspect initially barricaded himself in the home and refused to converse with officers.

The suspect then opened the door and pointed a handgun at officers, who responded by shooting and killing the suspect. Officials are not releasing further information about the suspect at this time.

At the request of Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the fatal shooting.


Baywoodjones

There should be a state agency who investigate these shootings. Turning it over to another local agency who would have a working relationship with the department they’re investigating would be a conflict of interest.


Nobody can disagree police shootings are a serious issue and any investigation must be one the public can have faith in.


10/10/2021 3:19 pm
Jon Tatro

The title of this article should read Officer shoots, kills “armed” man at front door of Lompoc home.


10/10/2021 10:58 am
Zoiebowie

Or. Officer uses appropriate way to control a criminal. Case closed.


10/10/2021 11:55 am
Baywoodjones

You guy’s talk a lot about freedom and liberty, but when you actually say what you really want you describe a state with all the authority of a place like Iran or Saudi Arabia. I’ve been to both those places and to be honest, conservatives are all the same the world over. You just use different religious texts.


10/10/2021 3:30 pm
